Tobam Sells 461 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.78. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

