Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Up 153.9% in May

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the May 15th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Expion360 Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of XPON stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

