Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Up 153.9% in May

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the May 15th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Expion360 Trading Down 2.8%
Shares of XPON stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $125.00.
About Expion360
