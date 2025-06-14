Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Buys C$37,675.00 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.54 per share, with a total value of C$37,675.00.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.98 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC cut shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

