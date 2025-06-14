Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Buys C$37,675.00 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.54 per share, with a total value of C$37,675.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.98 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.27.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
