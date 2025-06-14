Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

