Jordan Lee Primeau Sells 2,276 Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD) Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$42,763.08.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.