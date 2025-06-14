Jordan Lee Primeau Sells 2,276 Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD) Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$42,763.08.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

