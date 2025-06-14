WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,456.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 345,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

