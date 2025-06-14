Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 333 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $125.45 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

