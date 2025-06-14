Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

