Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,450 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Our Latest Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.