BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 167979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $500.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUFU. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

