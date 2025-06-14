GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 472.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VPU opened at $176.05 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

