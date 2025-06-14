Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,490,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period.

SPYI stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.70. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

