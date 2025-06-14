Steele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,691 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

