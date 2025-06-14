Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Purchased by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services comprises approximately 2.1% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $709.58 million, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Carlton Rose sold 30,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,420.85. The trade was a 66.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,722. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,166. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

