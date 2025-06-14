Pullen Investment Management LLC Buys 303 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of AZZ worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 16,255.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

