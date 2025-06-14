The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after acquiring an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $96,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,624,795.50. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,912 shares of company stock worth $2,313,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

