West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2,583.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after buying an additional 1,081,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $407.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.00 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

