Steele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $923.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

