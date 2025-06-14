New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

