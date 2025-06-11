Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

LPX stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

