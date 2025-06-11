Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFINP stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

