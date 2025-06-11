KeyCorp Upgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to “Strong-Buy”

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE DT opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 761.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

