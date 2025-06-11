Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Holdings Lifted by Christian Investment Advisors Inc.

Christian Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF makes up 19.7% of Christian Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $28,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.98. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $46.48.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

