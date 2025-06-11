iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

