Christian Investment Advisors Inc. Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Christian Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Christian Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 64,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

