Q2 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in DTE Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

