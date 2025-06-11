Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.93 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

