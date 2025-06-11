McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $300.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

