McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,228,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

