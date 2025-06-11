Rockingstone Advisors LLC Purchases 10,160 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

EEM opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

