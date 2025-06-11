PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.60. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 1,750,434 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,143,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after buying an additional 4,208,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,603,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 3,364,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

