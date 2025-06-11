iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day moving average is $212.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

