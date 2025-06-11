Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,738,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 9,191,115 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $6.18.

NVTS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 532,342 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,390,215.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,909.49. The trade was a 69.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $159,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,632.21. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,556,933 shares of company stock valued at $56,300,020 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

