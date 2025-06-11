Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 364,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 174,150 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director William E. Bindley sold 651,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $13,133,312.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,710.72. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David K. Morris sold 369,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $7,443,313.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,126.72. This trade represents a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,344,912 shares of company stock worth $228,713,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRDN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the first quarter worth about $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

