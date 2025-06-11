What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Ovintiv Q2 Earnings?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.93 EPS.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%.
NYSE:OVV opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
