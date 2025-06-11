Strategic Equity Management Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Equity Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SCHA stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

