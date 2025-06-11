Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $38.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3,559.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,824 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

