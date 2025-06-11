Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Charis Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 17.8% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,533,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,870,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 883,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VXUS opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.