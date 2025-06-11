McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

