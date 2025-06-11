Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.