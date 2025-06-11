Northeast Investment Management Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

