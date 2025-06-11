Chris Bulman Inc Sells 1,338 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Chris Bulman Inc cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.2% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BDEC stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $342.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

