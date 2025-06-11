Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,418 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,403,000 after buying an additional 10,888,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 559,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

