Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,501.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,566,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,679,000 after buying an additional 1,468,861 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Shares of PM opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $183.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

