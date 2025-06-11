Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 252 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.28 and its 200-day moving average is $260.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

