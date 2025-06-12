Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $279.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

