Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,348,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,543,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,051,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $471.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

