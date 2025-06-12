Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

