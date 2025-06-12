Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$5.63

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

SDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$5.25 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.27. The company has a market cap of C$721.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,091.00. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.