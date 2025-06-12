Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) traded down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.41 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.21). 11,275,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 2,238,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.62).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a market cap of £631.29 million, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.82.

In other news, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.39), for a total value of £246,199.36 ($333,739.14). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

